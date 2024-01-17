Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,630. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.