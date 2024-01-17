Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Trading Up 2.3% on Strong Earnings

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 13,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 57,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $608.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

