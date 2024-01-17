MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Trading Up 2.4%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 8,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

MDB Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

MDB Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

