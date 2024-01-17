McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.64. 230,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.15. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

