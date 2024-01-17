McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $291.09 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

