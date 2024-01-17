MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.80

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.80 and traded as high as C$16.12. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 40,985 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.85.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 65.26% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

