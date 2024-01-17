McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

UNH stock opened at $519.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

