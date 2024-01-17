McAdam LLC Invests $262,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

FSK opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

View Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.