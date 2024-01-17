McAdam LLC Invests $262,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
FSK opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.33.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
