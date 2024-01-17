McAdam LLC Invests $253,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

