McAdam LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CI stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.15 and its 200-day moving average is $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

