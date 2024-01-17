McAdam LLC Buys 3,102 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

