McAdam LLC Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

