McAdam LLC Acquires 221 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

State Street Trading Down 0.8 %

STT opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

