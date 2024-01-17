MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 143,055 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,953,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

