Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $154.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

