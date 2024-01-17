Mantle Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $95.98 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,132,441,863.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.72965268 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $105,039,251.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

