Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

