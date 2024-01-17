Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

