Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.4% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.52. The company has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

