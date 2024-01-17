Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

