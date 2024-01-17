LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 166,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,348. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

