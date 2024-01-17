Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Four Leaf Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Four Leaf Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORL. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORL opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Four Leaf Acquisition Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.