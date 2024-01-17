Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 445,800 Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Aris Mining makes up approximately 2.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Aris Mining Trading Down 8.9 %

Aris Mining stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.54.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

