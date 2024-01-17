Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Groupon makes up about 1.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Roth Mkm began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

