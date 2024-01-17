Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $425,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,522,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

