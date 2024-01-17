Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after purchasing an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

