Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863,500 shares during the quarter. Americas Silver makes up 9.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

