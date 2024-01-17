Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 56,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 150,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 694.98%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.
