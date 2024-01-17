Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 56,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 150,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 694.98%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 177.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 320,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

