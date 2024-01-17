LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares.
LoneStar West Stock Up ∞
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
