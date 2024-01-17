London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 87,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 101,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

