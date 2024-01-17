Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 18.4 %

LPCN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

