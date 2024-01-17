Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 18.4 %
LPCN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
