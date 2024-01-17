Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.2% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 1,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.52. 348,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,215. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

