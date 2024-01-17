Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.86

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $27.19. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

