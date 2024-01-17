Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

