Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $990.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $963.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

