Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

