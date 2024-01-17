Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,100 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

