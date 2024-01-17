Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

