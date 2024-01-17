Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 5,953.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 2,069,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 66.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,924 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $3,629,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $3,201,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

