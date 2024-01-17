Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

