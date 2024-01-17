Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parsons by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Parsons by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Parsons by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSN stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.12.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp started coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

