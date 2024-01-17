Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after acquiring an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 532.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

