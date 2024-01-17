Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FDS opened at $462.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

