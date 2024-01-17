Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.