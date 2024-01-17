Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $185.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.39 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.