Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,826,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,826,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $63,442,814 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

