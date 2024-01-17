Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after buying an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,802,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BAP opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

