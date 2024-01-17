Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.