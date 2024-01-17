Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lamar Advertising worth $29,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

