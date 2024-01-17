Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 429,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

